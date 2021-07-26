Report: Aaron Rodgers Plans to Play for Packers This Season

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1419701759149330446

This is a potentially huge development in the Rodgers saga. The Packers had their annual shareholders meeting on Monday, but the biggest news came from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He reports that Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he plans to play for the team this season. That’s a complete 180 from his stance earlier during the offseason when it was being reported that he would never suit up for the team again.

If Rodgers is back in the fold, the Packers will have a chance to build on an excellent 2020-21 campaign. Rodgers took home his third MVP award and led the league in a variety of passing statistics while the team rolled to their second consecutive 13-3 record. They came up just short in the playoffs, losing to the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship, but they’re expected to be right back in the mix in 2021-22. They’re currently listed at +1100 to win the title on FanDuel Sportsbook, which trails only the Chiefs and Buccaneers.