Report: Amari Cooper “Cutting it Close” For Start of Training Camp
July 7Matt LaMarcaSportsGrid
Cooper underwent foot/ankle surgery in the offseason, and he’s been unable to participate in the team’s offseason practices. Mike McCarthy told reporters in early June that Cooper is “still working through” his recovery, and Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reports that Cooper will be “cutting it close” for the start of training camp.
Cowboys’ training camp is set to get underway on July 22nd, and they will be the featured squad on HBO’s Hard Knocks. It sounds like Cooper could miss the first few days, but he is on track to return shortly after.
The Cowboys have the potential to have one of the most explosive passing offenses in the league this season. They have an extremely talented group of pass-catchers, but Cooper led the team last season with 92 receptions and 1,114 receiving yards. He also dominated in four full games with Dak Prescott under center, averaging 9.3 receptions and 100.3 receiving yards per game. Cooper is currently being drafted as the No. 16 wide receiver in fantasy drafts, while teammate CeeDee Lamb is coming off the board as the No. 13 wide receiver. That feels like a mistake.
The Cowboys are expected to bounce back after a disappointing 2020-21 campaign, and they’re currently listed at -156 to make the playoffs on FanDuel Sportsbook.
