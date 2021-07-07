Report: Benny Snell is a Cut Candidate

The Steelers had one of the worst running games in football last season, so they unsurprisingly made a bunch of changes during the offseason. That started by drafting Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and they also let James Conner walk during free agency. They will also feature four new starters on the offensive line, so they’re hoping to be significantly better in that department next season.
Snell could be another casualty from last year’s subpar rushing attack. Snell looked like a legitimate contender to steal Conner’s job at the start of last season — he racked up 113 rushing yards in Week 1 vs. the Giants — but ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reports that Snell is a cut candidate during the summer. Despite his strong Week 1 performance, Snell averaged just 3.3 yards per carry last season, but he should be able to find another job if the Steelers do decide to move on.
