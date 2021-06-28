Report: Cam Newton and Mac Jones Will Compete for Starting Job

The Patriots are facing an interesting decision at quarterback for Week 1 vs. the Dolphins. Newton was their starter at the position last season, and the Patriots liked what they saw enough to bring him back for another year. They also spent their first-round draft pick on Jones, who put up gaudy passing stats at Alabama last season.
It is believed that Newton holds the edge at this point, but NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reports there will be a “legit competition” between the two during training camp. Jones reportedly got more reps than Newton on several occasions during OTAs, and he more than held his own. Newton also suffered a hand injury, which allowed Jones to see even more practice reps than expected.
Jones is clearly the future at the position for the Patriots this season, but it will be interesting to see if he can overtake him before Week 1. Newton is the favorite to earn the first start of the season at -185 on FanDuel Sportsbook, while Jones is listed at +170.
