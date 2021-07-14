Report: Chris Godwin and Bucs Fail to Reach Extension

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and wide receiver Chris Godwin are likely to have a long-term deal in place ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1415428725349523458

Thursday marks the final day teams can negotiate a long-term deal with franchise-tagged players. After 4 p.m. Eastern, players who do not have a deal in place must play the season on the franchise tag.

Rapoport reports the team will likely work with Godwin to secure him to a long-term deal during the offseason. Godwin ranked second in the Buccaneers receiving corps with an 18% market share, only behind Mike Evans.

Godwin started 12 games last season for Tampa Bay, missing playing time due to a hamstring injury and a fracture to his left index finger. Targeted 84 times during the season, Godwin caught 65 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns. Appearing in four playoff games, he caught 16 passes for 232 yards and one touchdown.

Tampa Bay, the defending Super Bowl champions, ranked second in passing yards per game, averaging 289.1 yards only trailing Kansas City. The Buccaneers are +650 to win SuperBowl LVI on FanDuel Sportsbook. They will kick off the 2021 season in a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys and are a 6.5-point favorite in a game currently at a 52 total.