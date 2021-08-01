Report: Chris Paul to Decline Player Option

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Chris Paul will decline his $44 million player option for the upcoming season.

https://twitter.com/TheAthletic/status/1421956165236318210

It is widely speculated Paul will reach a deal with the team.

Multiple teams I’ve spoken with have said the message from Phoenix is abundantly clear that Chris Paul will re-up with the #Suns and therefore have little reason to pursue him in FA — despite the immense interest CP would command. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 1, 2021

The 16-year veteran joined the Suns before the 2020 season. He started in 70 regular-season games, averaging 31 minutes, 16 points, four rebounds and nine assists per game. Behind Devin Booker, Paul was second on the team in usage, with a 22.6% usage rate.

Capturing the number two seed in the Western Conference, Paul led the Suns to a 51-21 record, with the team returning to the playoffs for the first time since the 2009-10 season. He appeared in 20 playoff games, averaging 34 minutes, 19 points, three rebounds and eight assists per game. The team lost in the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

Phoenix was one of the more productive teams in the league, ranking seventh in points, averaging 115.3 points per game and playing at a 97.2 possessions per game pace.

The Suns are currently +1300 to win the 2022 NBA Championship on FanDuel Sportsbook.