Report: Damien Harris has “Decisive Edge” as Patriots’ Starting Running Back

"I see Damien Harris as the RB1, and it's pretty decisive." – @MikeReiss talking #Patriots on @SiriusXMFantasy — Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) June 25, 2021

There’s been some speculation about how the Patriots would split up their running back touches this season. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported in May that Harris and Sony Michel would form a one-two combo, and the team also used a fourth-round pick on Rhamondre Stevenson in the 2021 NFL Draft. Stevenson has impressed during OTAs, while James White remains to handle the passing-down duties.

That said, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports that Harris has the inside track on the No. 1 running back spot, and his lead over the other players is “pretty decisive.” Harris was strong as the Patriots’ starting running back last season, averaging 5.0 yards per carry and 69.1 yards per game. He was only healthy enough to start 10 games, but he easily led the Patriots’ backfield in carries while he was active.

The Patriots are coming off a rare down season in 2020-21, but they improved their roster by spending aggressively in free agency during the offseason. That said, they’re still listed at just +126 to make the playoffs on FanDuel Sportsbook.