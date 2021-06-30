Report: Damien Harris has “Decisive Edge” as Patriots’ Starting Running Back

There’s been some speculation about how the Patriots would split up their running back touches this season. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported in May that Harris and Sony Michel would form a one-two combo, and the team also used a fourth-round pick on Rhamondre Stevenson in the 2021 NFL Draft. Stevenson has impressed during OTAs, while James White remains to handle the passing-down duties.
That said, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports that Harris has the inside track on the No. 1 running back spot, and his lead over the other players is “pretty decisive.” Harris was strong as the Patriots’ starting running back last season, averaging 5.0 yards per carry and 69.1 yards per game. He was only healthy enough to start 10 games, but he easily led the Patriots’ backfield in carries while he was active.
The Patriots are coming off a rare down season in 2020-21, but they improved their roster by spending aggressively in free agency during the offseason. That said, they’re still listed at just +126 to make the playoffs on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.