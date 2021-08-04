Report: Dodgers Nearing Deal With Cole Hamels

https://twitter.com/JonHeyman/status/1422918460213010435

The Dodgers already have an embarrassment of riches, but MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports the team is close to reaching an agreement with Cole Hamels. Hamels has yet to pitch in 2021, but he has previously been one of the best starters in the league. He’s not the same pitcher anymore, but he still posted a respectable 3.81 ERA over 141 2/3 innings with the Cubs in 2019. He would give the team an insurance policy if Trevor Bauer doesn’t return to the rotation before the postseason.

The Dodgers are currently the favorites to win the World Series at +300 on FanDuel Sportsbook, and they aggressively upgraded their roster before the trade deadline. They acquired Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Nationals, giving them arguably the best pitcher and hitter available on the market.

That said, the Dodgers do have some work to do if they want to win the division. They currently trail the Giants by 3.5 games in the NL West standings, including four in the loss column. They could certainly still win the World Series as a Wild Card, but their path to the title would be more difficult.