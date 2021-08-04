Report: Dodgers Nearing Deal With Cole Hamels

The Dodgers already have an embarrassment of riches, but MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports the team is close to reaching an agreement with Cole Hamels. Hamels has yet to pitch in 2021, but he has previously been one of the best starters in the league. He’s not the same pitcher anymore, but he still posted a respectable 3.81 ERA over 141 2/3 innings with the Cubs in 2019. He would give the team an insurance policy if Trevor Bauer doesn’t return to the rotation before the postseason.
The Dodgers are currently the favorites to win the World Series at +300 on FanDuel Sportsbook, and they aggressively upgraded their roster before the trade deadline. They acquired Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Nationals, giving them arguably the best pitcher and hitter available on the market.
That said, the Dodgers do have some work to do if they want to win the division. They currently trail the Giants by 3.5 games in the NL West standings, including four in the loss column. They could certainly still win the World Series as a Wild Card, but their path to the title would be more difficult.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.