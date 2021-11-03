Report: Giants Buster Posey to Announce Retirement

Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is expected to announce his retirement Thursday.

The 12-year veteran played his entire career as a member of the San Francisco Giants. Making his debut in 2009. Posey won three World Series with San Francisco, slashing .203/.372/.480 for his career. Appearing in 113 games during the 2021 season, Posey hit 18 home runs, batting .304 with a .309 OBP and a .499 slugging percentage, part of a Giants offense ranked sixth in batting average (.249), sixth in OBP (.329) and 19th in strikeout rate (23.6%).

Curt Casali split time with Posey last season at catcher, starting in 77 games last season, hitting .210 with a .313 OBP and a .350 slugging percentage.

The Giants, posting a 107-55 record, won the daunting National League West division by one game. As the number one seed in the National League, San Francisco faced the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Divison Series and was defeated in five games.

