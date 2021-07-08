Report: Henry Ruggs to Lead Raiders Wide Receivers in Targets?

Ruggs is coming off a disastrous rookie season. He was used primarily as a deep threat, but quarterback Derek Carr never really utilized him down the field. Ruggs ultimately finished with a mere 26 catches for 452 receiving yards, which looks even worse considering how good the rest of the rookie class played in 2020-21. Guys like Justin Jefferson, Tee Higgins, CeeDee Lamb, and Brandon Aiyuk all contributed in their rookie seasons, and Ruggs was drafted before all of them.

That said, The Athletic’s Vic Tafur is projecting a better season for Ruggs as a sophomore. He said in a recent mailbag that “Gruden hears the criticism of the Ruggs pick, so he is the one receiver we can lock in for a lot of targets.”

The Raiders have a few additional targets available after losing Nelson Agholor in the offseason, but Darren Waller figures to dominate in that area once again. Still, Ruggs is coming off the board as the No. 59 WR in fantasy drafts, and he has the potential to return value at that price tag.

Unfortunately, the Raiders are considered long shots to make the playoffs, and their odds are listed at +350 on FanDuel Sportsbook.