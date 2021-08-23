Report: Ja’Marr Chase Could Lose Snaps to Start the Season
August 23Matt LaMarcaSportsGrid
Chase entered the season with big expectations after being selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he has not impressed during training camp. A previous report noted that he was having trouble separating, and he had a few drops during Sunday’s practice. Now, The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. reports that Chase is in jeopardy of losing playing time early in the year to Auden Tate. Chase is playing competitive football for the first time since 2019, so he may be eased into action.
With that in mind, expect Chase’s ADP to plummet over the final few weeks of fantasy football drafts. He’s currently coming off the board as the No. 24 wide receiver, which puts him ahead of teammates Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Both players will likely start the season ahead of Chase in the pecking order, so their ADPs will likely be rectified.
Still, Chase’s talent is undeniable. He caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019, and he tested extremely well athletically during the pre-draft process. He could still contribute in his rookie season, and he’s listed at +2000 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award on FanDuel Sportsbook.
