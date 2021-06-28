Report: Joe Mixon Will Handle “Largest Workload” of his Career
June 28
Mixon is currently coming off the board as the No. 12 running back in fantasy football drafts, but he’ll have the potential to outproduce that price tag. The Athletic’s Paul Dehner believes Mixon is looking at “the largest workload” of his career, particularly as a pass-catcher. The big change is that Gio Bernard is no longer in town to steal targets from Mixon, and Dehner says that alone should be good for an extra “15-20 receptions.” Dehner also doesn’t view Semaje Perine as a threat, pegging for just “a series or two a game.”
The bigger threat is rookie Chris Evans. He could eventually work his way into a pass-catching role, but that doesn’t seem like a huge possibility at the moment. Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has previously stated that he doesn’t want Mixon to leave the field, so expect him to be one of the leaders in terms of snaps per game.
The only thing capping Mixon’s upside is that the Bengals aren’t expected to be very good. The Bengals’ win-total over/under is currently set at just 6.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook, and the under is juiced up to -140.
