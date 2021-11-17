Report: Justin Verlander to Re-Sign with Astros

Ben Verlander of the MLB Network reports Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander will reportedly re-sign with the team.

Verlander, who missed the entire 2021 season while rehabbing after undergoing Tommy John surgery, initially rejected the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer Tuesday. As of the time of this writing, the details of the signing are unknown.

The 15-year veteran last pitched during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, starting one game, pitching six innings. During the 2019 season, Verlander made 34 starts, posting a 21-6 record with a 2.58 ERA in 223 innings pitched, recording a 35% K rate and a 0.80 WHIP. Among qualified starters that season, Verlander ranked second in K rate and led the majors in WHIP.

Houston, who posted a 95-67 record during the 2021 season, was defeated by the Atlanta Braves in the World Series in six games. The Astros look to be an early favorite to return to the Fall Classic next year, currently, +800 to win the 2022 World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.