Report: Manchester City Close to Acquiring Cristiano Ronaldo

There have been a bunch of huge changes in European soccer recently. Lionel Messi left Barcelona for PSG earlier this month, and now ESPN’s Rodrigo Faez and Gabrielle Marcotti report that Manchester City is close to acquiring Ronaldo from Juventus. Juventus is reportedly seeking around €28M as a transfer fee, but they are interested in getting his salary off the books.

Manchester City was initially lukewarm on the idea of acquiring Ronaldo, but their interest increased after Harry Kane decided to stay at Tottenham. Manchester City is in the market for a striker after losing Sergio Aguero to Barcelona.

Ronaldo is now 36 years old, but he remains one of the best players in the world. He scored 101 goals in 134 appearances for Juventus, and his 29 goals in Serie A were the most in the competition last year. His track record is also impeccable, with his five Ballon d’Or trophies ranking as the second-most all-time.

