Report: Max Domi Won’t be Protected in Upcoming Expansion Draft
July 17Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Undoubtedly, every NHL team will have tough decisions to make when they submit their protected lists for the upcoming Seattle Kraken expansion draft. According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, the Columbus Blue Jackets have elected not to protect Max Domi from being selected by the Kraken.
Domi finished his first season with the Blue Jackets, putting up just 24 points in 54 games. His advanced metrics also dropped off in Columbus, with a 46.6% Corsi rating and 45.7% expected goals-for percentage, a steep departure from his 52.1% Corsi rating and 52.9% expected goals-for percentage from the season before.
The Kraken get to select one player from every NHL team, except for the Vegas Golden Knights. Domi is a former first-round selection and had two seasons of elevated advanced metrics before arriving in Columbus. Domi is a likely selection for the Kraken as they attempt to assemble a competitive NHL squad.
The Kraken sit middle of the pack on the Stanley Cup futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook with odds of +5000. Those odds are likely to decrease if more players of Domi’s caliber are made available.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.