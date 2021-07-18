Report: Max Domi Won’t be Protected in Upcoming Expansion Draft

Undoubtedly, every NHL team will have tough decisions to make when they submit their protected lists for the upcoming Seattle Kraken expansion draft. According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, the Columbus Blue Jackets have elected not to protect Max Domi from being selected by the Kraken.

Domi finished his first season with the Blue Jackets, putting up just 24 points in 54 games. His advanced metrics also dropped off in Columbus, with a 46.6% Corsi rating and 45.7% expected goals-for percentage, a steep departure from his 52.1% Corsi rating and 52.9% expected goals-for percentage from the season before.

The Kraken get to select one player from every NHL team, except for the Vegas Golden Knights. Domi is a former first-round selection and had two seasons of elevated advanced metrics before arriving in Columbus. Domi is a likely selection for the Kraken as they attempt to assemble a competitive NHL squad.

The Kraken sit middle of the pack on the Stanley Cup futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook with odds of +5000. Those odds are likely to decrease if more players of Domi’s caliber are made available.