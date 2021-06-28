Report: Mecole Hardman Making “Sizable Improvements”
June 28Matt LaMarcaSportsGrid
The Chiefs have one of the best pass-catching duos in the league in Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, but they’re looking for a reliable third option. Hardman is in the mix at wide receiver following the departure of Sammy Watkins, but the team has reportedly been disappointed in his consistency through his first two seasons. That said, The Athletic’s Nate Taylor reports that Hardman is getting better. He says Hardman “has made sizable improvements, whether it’s his route running, his consistency when catching the ball, or his overall demeanor on the practice fields.” Tyrann Mathieu also complimented his performance during OTAs.
The Chiefs are reportedly looking to emphasize more two-tight end sets and get their running backs more involved in the passing game in 2021-22, but Hardman will still have appeal in fantasy drafts this summer. He has blazing speed — he ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Combine — so he has the potential to take any touch to the house. Hardman is currently coming off the board as the No. 58 WR in fantasy drafts, and he could easily outproduce that price tag in the Chiefs’ explosive offense.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.