Report: Mecole Hardman Making “Sizable Improvements”

The Chiefs have one of the best pass-catching duos in the league in Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, but they’re looking for a reliable third option. Hardman is in the mix at wide receiver following the departure of Sammy Watkins, but the team has reportedly been disappointed in his consistency through his first two seasons. That said, The Athletic’s Nate Taylor reports that Hardman is getting better. He says Hardman “has made sizable improvements, whether it’s his route running, his consistency when catching the ball, or his overall demeanor on the practice fields.” Tyrann Mathieu also complimented his performance during OTAs.

The Chiefs are reportedly looking to emphasize more two-tight end sets and get their running backs more involved in the passing game in 2021-22, but Hardman will still have appeal in fantasy drafts this summer. He has blazing speed — he ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Combine — so he has the potential to take any touch to the house. Hardman is currently coming off the board as the No. 58 WR in fantasy drafts, and he could easily outproduce that price tag in the Chiefs’ explosive offense.

The Chiefs are the favorites to win Super Bowl LVI at +500 on FanDuel Sportsbook.