Report: Mecole Hardman Will Enter Training Camp as Chiefs No. 2 Wide Receiver
July 7Matt LaMarcaSportsGrid
Hardman was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but he has struggled to live up to that billing through his first two seasons. He’s racked up just 1,098 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns through 32 career games, which is pretty pedestrian in the Chiefs’ explosive offense. He has struggled with inconsistency, which caused him to lose playing time to lesser talents like Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle.
That said, the Chiefs have some targets available after losing Sammy Watkins during the offseason, and Hardman will have the opportunity to grab some of them. The Athletic’s Nate Taylor reports that Hardman will enter training camp as the Chiefs’ No. 2 wide receiver, and he reportedly had a strong performance during OTAs. If Hardman can hang on to that job, he’ll have a chance to provide nice fantasy value. He ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Combine, so he has the opportunity to turn any touch into a big play. The Chiefs’ offense is obviously as explosive as it gets, and Hardman is currently being drafted as the No. 56 WR in fantasy drafts.
