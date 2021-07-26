Report: Michal Carter the “Eventual 1A” in the Jets’ Backfield
July 26Matt LaMarcaSportsGrid
Carter was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft, and he has drawn rave reviews during offseason practices. The Athletic’s Connor Hughes reports that he is the “eventual 1A” in the Jets’ backfield, making him an intriguing fantasy option. He’s currently coming off the board as the No. 30 RB in fantasy drafts, but he’s a candidate to rise over the summer.
Hughes adds that Carter’s ability to catch passes out of the backfield is what is separating him from Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson, noting that Carter is “essentially a receiver out of the backfield.” That makes him particularly appealing in PPR leagues.
Carter is familiar with operating in a committee. He shared the backfield with Javonte Williams at North Carolina — a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — and Carter racked up 1,512 total yards and 11 touchdowns in his final season. Carter is currently listed as +5000 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award on FanDuel Sportsbook.
