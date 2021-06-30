Report: Mike Williams Expected to Play “X” Receiver Spot For Chargers

This wouldn’t normally be worth noting, but it’s worth mentioning in this case. Joe Lombardi will serve as the Chargers offensive coordinator this season after previously spending time as the Saints quarterbacks coach. Michael Thomas filled the “X” receiver spot in Lombardi’s system in New Orleans, and The Athletic’s Daniel Popper believes that could mean “a lot of targets” for Williams this season.

Williams has had some strong fantasy seasons in the past — he scored 10 touchdowns in 2018 and racked up 1,001 yards in 2019 — but he was a bit of an afterthought in 2020. That’s caused his ADP to drop to just WR55 in PPR leagues, and he could be one of the biggest steals of the draft if he’s going to play the Thomas role. Of course, Keenan Allen remains in Los Angeles, and Austin Ekeler is also a threat to command many targets out of the backfield. That makes it unlikely that Williams leads the team in targets, but he still has plenty of upside at his current price tag.

The Chargers are a popular sleeper to make a leap next season, and they’re currently listed at +126 to make the playoffs on FanDuel Sportsbook.