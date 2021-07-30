Report: Nationals Trade Max Scherzer, Trea Turner to Dodgers

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports the Washington Nationals will trade starting pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Several names have been floated in the trade. However, the Nationals will reportedly receive several top prospects from the Dodgers, including Josiah Gray.

Scherzer pitched in today’s 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, the first game of a doubleheader. He threw 88 pitches in six innings of work, allowing one run on three hits and striking out five batters. Making 19 starts this season, Scherzer has a 2.83 ERA, 35.1% K rate and a 0.89 WHIP. Among qualified starters, he is 11th in ERA, second in K rate and second in WHIP.

Turner, a regular fixture in the Nationals rotation, has appeared in 96 games, slashing .322/.369/.521 with 18 home runs. He last played in a 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, going 1-for-1 and leaving the game after testing positive for COVID-19. One of the more effective teams in the majors, the Dodgers, are hitting .243 with the second-best OBP of .334 and a 22.9% strikeout rate.

Lost Angeles is currently three games behind the National League West-leading San Francisco Giants with a 62-42 record. The team is currently the favorite to win the World Series with +330 odds.