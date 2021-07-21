Report: Seattle Kraken Will Not Select Carey Price in Expansion Draft

The Kraken have officially started to build their roster, with reports of their selections from each NHL team slowly trickling in. One player who will reportedly not be a part of their future is Price, the standout goalie for the Montreal Canadiens. The former Hart Trophy winner was left unprotected by the Canadiens, but the Kraken apparently were not interested in taking on his contract.
Some of the notable names that the Kraken have reportedly selected include Mason Appleton, Joonas Donskoi, Mark Giordano, Carson Soucy, and Joey Daccord. Appleton racked up 25 points over 56 games with the Winnipeg Jets in 2021, and he won’t become an unrestricted free agent until 2023. Donskoi had a career-high 17 goals last season, while Soucy racked up 17 points in 50 games with the Wild.
Giordano is the biggest name that the Kraken have selected. He won the Norris Trophy in 2019, which is awarded annually to the best defensemen in the league. He’ll turn 38 years old next season, but he’s still capable of getting the job done.
The full results of the expansion draft will be announced at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Kraken are listed at +4200 to win the Stanley Cup in their inaugural season on FanDuel Sportsbook.
