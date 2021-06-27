Report: Trey Sermon Poised to “Make an Impact”

The 49ers have one of the deepest running back rotations in the league, but Sermon is the most intriguing option. The 49ers selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft after averaging 7.5 yards per carry in eight games with Ohio State last year. The 49ers have had a chance to take an extended look at Sermon during OTAs, and ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reports they were impressed with his ability as a pass-catcher. Jeff Wilson is out for 4-6 months and Raheem Mostert has been limited, so Sermon got plenty of run with the starters.

This figures to be a committee situation to start the year, but Wilson and Mostert have shaky track records with injuries. That means Sermon could find himself as the starter in San Francisco sooner rather than later, making him an interesting option in fantasy drafts. He’s currently coming off the board outside the top 40 at the position, but expect his ADP to rise during the summer.

Sermon is listed at +2200 on FanDuel Sportsbook to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.