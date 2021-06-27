Report: Trey Sermon Poised to “Make an Impact”

The 49ers have one of the deepest running back rotations in the league, but Sermon is the most intriguing option. The 49ers selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft after averaging 7.5 yards per carry in eight games with Ohio State last year. The 49ers have had a chance to take an extended look at Sermon during OTAs, and ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reports they were impressed with his ability as a pass-catcher. Jeff Wilson is out for 4-6 months and Raheem Mostert has been limited, so Sermon got plenty of run with the starters.
This figures to be a committee situation to start the year, but Wilson and Mostert have shaky track records with injuries. That means Sermon could find himself as the starter in San Francisco sooner rather than later, making him an interesting option in fantasy drafts. He’s currently coming off the board outside the top 40 at the position, but expect his ADP to rise during the summer.
Sermon is listed at +2200 on FanDuel Sportsbook to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.