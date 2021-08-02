Report: Warriors and Steph Curry Discussing Massive Extension

https://twitter.com/TheSteinLine/status/1422242712053424133

Curry came back from an injury he suffered in 2019-20 to post one of the most impressive seasons of his career. He led the league with an average of 32.0 points per game while shooting 48.2% from the field, 42.1% from 3-point range, and 91.6% from the free throw line. He was able to squeak the Warriors into the play-in tournament, but they could not secure one of the final two spots in the Western Conference playoffs.

With that in mind, it’s not surprising that the Warriors and Curry are reportedly nearing a massive extension. NBA Insider Marc Stein reports that all signs point to a four-year, $215M extension for Curry during the offseason. That’s a massive haul for the two-time MVP, but it’s hard to argue he isn’t worth it.

Expectations will be higher for the Warriors next season. They will hopefully get a healthy Klay Thompson back in the lineup, and they still have guys like Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Kelly Oubre on the roster. They’re currently listed at +1300 to win the title on FanDuel Sportsbook.