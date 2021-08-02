Report: Warriors and Steph Curry Discussing Massive Extension

Curry came back from an injury he suffered in 2019-20 to post one of the most impressive seasons of his career. He led the league with an average of 32.0 points per game while shooting 48.2% from the field, 42.1% from 3-point range, and 91.6% from the free throw line. He was able to squeak the Warriors into the play-in tournament, but they could not secure one of the final two spots in the Western Conference playoffs.
With that in mind, it’s not surprising that the Warriors and Curry are reportedly nearing a massive extension. NBA Insider Marc Stein reports that all signs point to a four-year, $215M extension for Curry during the offseason. That’s a massive haul for the two-time MVP, but it’s hard to argue he isn’t worth it.
Expectations will be higher for the Warriors next season. They will hopefully get a healthy Klay Thompson back in the lineup, and they still have guys like Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Kelly Oubre on the roster. They’re currently listed at +1300 to win the title on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.