Report: Yankees to Acquire Anthony Rizzo From Cubs

The terms of the deal are not yet public, but it appears the Yankees are adding power to their lineup, with the addition of Joey Gallo as of yesterday.
This season, Rizzo played 92 games for the Cubs, slashing .248/.246/.446 with 14 home runs. He has spent the last 10 of his 11-season career with the team, hitting .272 with a .372 OBP and 242 home runs. He last played in an 8-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on July 28, going1-for-4.
The Yankees are looking to make a final push to the postseason, currently third in the AL East with a 53-48 record and 10-games back from the division-leading Boston Red Sox.
New York is hitting .236 this season, with the ninth-highest OBP at .324 and a strikeout rate of 24%. They currently are +2200 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.
