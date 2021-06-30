Report: Zack Moss Could “Take Over Backfield” If he Continues to Improve

Moss and Devin Singletary split the rushing opportunities in the Bills’ backfield last season. Both players were comparable when on the field — Moss averaged 4.3 yards per carry, Singletary averaged 4.4 — but The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia reports that Moss could “take over the backfield in 2021 if he continues to improve.”

That makes Moss an interesting fantasy option for the upcoming season. He’s currently coming off the board as the No. 39 running back in fantasy drafts, but he has significant upside if he can grab the majority of rushing attempts in the Bills’ high-powered offense. The Bills ranked third in the league in points per game last season, and their running backs ultimately combined for eight rushing touchdowns. Unfortunately, Josh Allen is one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the league near the goal line, so his presence will cap the scoring upside for Moss even if he does win the No. 1 RB job in Buffalo.

The Bills are currently listed at +1200 on FanDuel Sportsbook to win Super Bowl LVI, which puts them behind only the Chiefs and Buccaneers in that department.