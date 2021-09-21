Reports: 76ers PG Ben Simmons Will Not Report To Training Camp

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons will not report to the open of team training camp and intends to never play another game with the franchise, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Simmons struggled in the postseason last year by posting making just 34.2 percent of his free throws, the lowest free throw percentage in NBA history. The three-time All-Star also did not attempt a single shot in the fourth quarter of Games 4 through 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks.

Following the poor showing in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Simmons received tons of scrutiny from the 76ers fanbase and a swirl of rumors and potential trades came followed in the offseason. Head coach Doc Rivers only made things worse following their playoff elimination by saying he “did not know” whether Ben Simmons could be a point guard on an NBA Championship team.

Philadelphia 76ers Futures Odds

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently +900 to win the Eastern Conference and sit at +1800 to win the 2022 NBA Finals, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.