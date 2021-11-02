Reports: Browns Have “No Plans” To Trade WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have “no plans” to trade wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. prior to Tuesday’s 4:00 p.m. ET trade deadline, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Beckham Jr. has not had the impact he was hoping for when he was sent to Cleveland prior to the 2019 season. The three-time Pro Bowler has struggled to find consistency with the Browns, accruing just 551 receiving yards for three touchdowns in 13 games dating back to the beginning of last season. A cap hit of $15 million in each of the next two years is a difficult contract to offload, especially for a player who is not coming close to the level of production he had when he entered the league in 2014. Even at just 29 years old, Beckham Jr. does not seem to be gauging much interest across the league prior to the trade deadline.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds

The Cleveland Browns are currently 2.5-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with the total set at 47, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.