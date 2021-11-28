Reports: FA C DeMarcus Cousins To Sign One-Year Deal With Bucks

The Bucks have virtually been playing without a center on the court since Brook Lopez suffered a back injury that has kept him out nearly the entire season so far. It’s unclear how much he will play right away, but a one-year deal may be an indicator of how bad Lopez’s back injury may be. With the Bucks playing the Indiana Pacers tonight, it’s likely that the league veteran will make his debut with Milwaukee on Wednesday when they host the Charlotte Hornets.
Cousins is yet to play this season after appearing in 41 games a year ago for both the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers. In those appearances, the big man averaged 8.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game on 17.4 minutes per contest.
Milwaukee Bucks Vs. Indiana Pacers Odds
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently two-point favorites against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday with the total set at 216.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.