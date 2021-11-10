Reports: Patriots In Touch With FA WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The New England Patriots have reportedly been in touch with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.‘s camp, per The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Beckham Jr. was released by the Cleveland Browns after a rocky week of dismissals from team practice that ultimately led to the organization letting him go last Friday. He cleared waivers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, allowing him to sign where he pleases and he reportedly desires to play for a contender. The Patriots are just half a game out of the AFC East lead behind the Buffalo Bills and could fulfill that role of a contending team the receiver desires. It may also be an attractive landing spot to Beckham Jr. due to the lack of

The eight-year veteran has accrued 17 receptions on 34 targets for 232 yards and no touchdowns on the season.

Cleveland Browns Vs. New England Patriots Odds

The New England Patriots are currently 1.5-point favorites against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.