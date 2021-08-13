Reports: Rams Are “All-In” On Darrell Henderson

The Los Angeles Rams appear to be “all-in” on running back Darrell Henderson as their workhorse in the backfield this season, per ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler. This news comes just weeks following a torn Achilles for backfield mate Cam Akers who will miss the entirety of the season and was expected to get a majority of the workload this season.
L.A. Feels Henderson Is Best Option
Rumors began to swirl that Los Angeles was considering a dip into the free-agent market with former Pro Bowlers Le’Veon Bell, Todd Gurley, Adrian Peterson, and LeSean McCoy all readily available to sign. Yet, head coach Sean McVay seems content with what they have in-house after giving Henderson several carries at training camp during the portion that Fowler watched, per his report. Henderson and Akers nearly split their touches down the middle last season while Henderson actually led all running backs in yards per touch at 5.1. The loss of Akers does hurt this backfield, but Henderson is a proven commodity and his average draft position in fantasy leagues should only go up from this news.
Los Angeles Rams Futures Odds
The Los Angeles Rams are currently +200 to win the NFC West while they sit at +1500 to win Super Bowl LVI, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
