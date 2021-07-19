Reynaldo Lopez Expect to Start Game 2 of Doubleheader on Monday

The White Sox and Twins are scheduled for a doubleheader on Monday, with both games being seven-inning affairs. Lance Lynn will draw the start for the White Sox in Game 1, but it was unclear who would start the second contest. Now, it appears as though Lopez will draw that honor.
Lopez has spent most of the year in the minor leagues, and he’s pitched to a dreadful 7.62 ERA over 10 starts at Triple-A. He did post an elite 11.54 K/9 in those outings, but he continues to struggle with his command. He’s walked an average of 4.85 batters per nine innings after posting a mark of 5.13 in the majors last year. Lopez struggled to a 6.49 ERA and 7.63 FIP in eight starts last season, so there isn’t much reason for optimism with him vs. the Twins.
The Twins will send Jose Berrios to the mound in Game 2, so they will have a huge pitching advantage. There’s currently no line for that game on FanDuel Sportsbook, but expect the Twins to be favored.
