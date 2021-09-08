Rhamondre Stevenson Suffered Dislocated Thumb

Stevenson had a massive preseason for the Patriots. He led all players with 216 rushing yards, and he also scored a whopping five touchdowns. His emergence was one of the reasons why Sony Michel became expendable and was ultimately traded to the Rams.
Unfortunately, Stevenson suffered a dislocated thumb at practice last week. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reports there is some optimism that Stevenson will still be able to suit up vs. the Dolphins on Sunday, but there’s a chance that his debut will have to wait until Week 2. If he’s ruled out, J.J. Taylor should serve as the backup running back behind Damien Harris.
The Patriots were extremely busy during the offseason, spending a record amount of money in free agency, and they are expected to be competitive in 2021-22. They’re currently listed at +126 to make the playoffs on FanDuel Sportsbook, and they’re three-point home favorites vs. the Dolphins in Week 1.
