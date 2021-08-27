Rhys Hoskins Out for Rest of Season

NBC Philadelphia reports Philadelphia Phillies’ first baseman Rhys Hoskins will miss the remainder of the season, undergoing surgery for a torn abdominal muscle.

Hoskins last played in a 7-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday night, going 1-for-4 with a home run. In the Phillies lineup, Hoskins has played 107 games, slashing .247/.334/.530 with 27 home runs.

Brad Miller took over first base duties in place of Hoskins for Thursday’s series opener with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Miller has appeared in 105 games this season, hitting .218 with a .310 OBP and 12 home runs. The utility infielder last started in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday, going 1-for-4. He is priced at $2,300 on FanDuel.

With a 63-63 record, the Phillies are currently 5.5-games back for the second spot in the National League Wild Card, held by the Cincinnati Reds. The team is currently +8500 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook. The team is expected to face Tayor Widener in Friday’s matchup, who makes his 13th start of the season. Widener has a 2-1 record with a 4.34 ERA and a 24% K rate.