Rhys Hoskins Placed on 10-Day IL

https://twitter.com/Phillies/status/1430976497796493314

The Phillies are desperately trying to hold on in the race for the NL East title, but they will have to survive without one of their best hitters. Hoskins was recently activated from the IL following a groin injury, but his return to the lineup lasted just three games. He will now be headed back to the 10-day IL after aggravating his groin injury. He hit two homers in his brief return to the lineup, bringing his total to 27 homers over 107 games this season. Only Fernando Tatis Jr., Joey Votto, Max Muncy, and Pete Alonso have hit more homers in the National League this season, so this is a big blow for the Phillies to overcome.

The Braves have jumped out to a 5.0-game lead over the Phillies and a 7.0-game lead over the Mets in the NL East, and FanGraphs now gives them an 80.2% chance of winning the division. The Phillies’ odds to win the East have dipped to just 16.7%, while the Mets’ have fallen to 3.1%. The Braves are currently listed at -370 to win the division on FanDuel Sportsbook.