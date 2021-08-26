Rhys Hoskins Placed on 10-Day IL

The Phillies are desperately trying to hold on in the race for the NL East title, but they will have to survive without one of their best hitters. Hoskins was recently activated from the IL following a groin injury, but his return to the lineup lasted just three games. He will now be headed back to the 10-day IL after aggravating his groin injury. He hit two homers in his brief return to the lineup, bringing his total to 27 homers over 107 games this season. Only Fernando Tatis Jr., Joey Votto, Max Muncy, and Pete Alonso have hit more homers in the National League this season, so this is a big blow for the Phillies to overcome.
The Braves have jumped out to a 5.0-game lead over the Phillies and a 7.0-game lead over the Mets in the NL East, and FanGraphs now gives them an 80.2% chance of winning the division. The Phillies’ odds to win the East have dipped to just 16.7%, while the Mets’ have fallen to 3.1%. The Braves are currently listed at -370 to win the division on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.