Rob Gronkowski a Game-Time Decision Against Saints

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is a game-time decision in a Week 8 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Barring a setback in pregame warmups, the veteran tight end is expected to play.

Gronk, who is dealing with a lingering rib injury, last played in a Week 3 24-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, targeted eight times, catching four passes for 55 yards. One of the preferred targets for quarterback Tom Brady, Gronk is responsible for 15% of the Buccaneers’ target share and has been targeted at least five times in every game this season.

Priced at $6,500 on FanDuel, Gronk and the Tampa Bay receiving corps face a tough New Orleans Saints defense ranked third in defensive DVOA, according to Football Outsiders. If Gronkowski cannot play in Week 8, expect an uptick in volume for wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. They should lead the Buccaneers receiving corp, especially with Antonio Brown out.

The Buccaneers are a 4.5-point road favorite against the Saints on FanDuel Sportsbook in an NFC South matchup with a 48.5-point total.