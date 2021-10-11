Rob Gronkowski Could Return Thursday Against the Eagles

Rob Gronkowski appears to be making headway in his recovery from a rib injury and could return as early as Thursday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gronk was Tom Brady’s red zone security blanket before missing the past two games. The 11-year veteran hauled in 16 of 21 targets for 184 yards and four touchdowns. Cameron Brate started and took most of the offensive snaps against the New England Patriots in Week 4, while O.J. Howard took the lead role against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Both players had limited fantasy value serving in a primary role and will move back into reserve roles with Gronk returning in the lineup. Gronkowski is a top-tier fantasy option as soon as he’s back in action.

Tom Brady had a career day against the Dolphins but will have his hands full against a more effective Eagles pass defense. Philadelphia ranks third in the NFL, allowing 194.8 passing yards per game.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bucs installed as -7 favorites for Thursday Night Football, with a total set at 51.5.