Rób Gronkowski Inactive Thursday Against Eagles

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is inactive ahead of Thursday’s Week 6 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gronkowski is reportedly dealing with various internal injuries, last playing in a Week 3 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. In the loss, Gronkowski was targeted eight times, catching four receptions for 55 yards.

A key piece in the Buccaneers distributed receiving corps, Gronkowski is responsible for a 14% target share through the season’s first three games, averaging 9.20 yards per target.

With Gronk out of the receiving corps for a matchup against an Eagles defense that ranks 10th in pass DVOA, according to Football Outsiders, expect Antonio Brown to emerge as the preferred third weapon for quarterback Tom Brady. Brown, priced at $11,500 on FanDuel’s single-game slate, has seen eight or more targets since Gronk’s last game, catching 14 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

Tampa Bay is a 7-point road favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 52.5-point total.