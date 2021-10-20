Rob Gronkowski Misses Practice Wednesday
Evan Closky reports Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski did not practice Wednesday, dealing with a lingering rib injury.
Bucs injury report:
Full:
Tom Brady
Gio Bernard
Ryan Succop
Antoine Winfield*
DNP:
Antonio Brown
Lavonte David
Rob Gronkowski
O.J. Howard
Jason Pierre-Paul
Richard Sherman#GoBucs
— Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) October 20, 2021
Gronk last played in a Week 3 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, targeted eight times, catching four passes for 55 yards. Part of the Buccaneers distributed receiving corps, Gronk is responsible for 14% of the target share from quarterback Tom Brady, behind wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Antonio Brown.
If Gronkowski cannot play in Sunday’s Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears, expect OJ Howard and Cameron Brate to see targets at tight end. Howard was targeted seven times in a Week 6 28-22 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, catching six passes for 49 yards and one touchdown. Howard is priced at $5,200 on FanDuel, facing a Chicago Bears defense ranked seventh in DVOA, according to Football Outsiders.
Tampa Bay is a 12.5-point home favorite against the Bears on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 47-point total.