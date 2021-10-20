Rob Gronkowski Misses Practice Wednesday

Evan Closky reports Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski did not practice Wednesday, dealing with a lingering rib injury.

Bucs injury report: Full: Tom Brady Gio Bernard Ryan Succop Antoine Winfield* DNP: Antonio Brown Lavonte David Rob Gronkowski O.J. Howard Jason Pierre-Paul Richard Sherman#GoBucs — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) October 20, 2021

Gronk last played in a Week 3 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, targeted eight times, catching four passes for 55 yards. Part of the Buccaneers distributed receiving corps, Gronk is responsible for 14% of the target share from quarterback Tom Brady, behind wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Antonio Brown.

If Gronkowski cannot play in Sunday’s Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears, expect OJ Howard and Cameron Brate to see targets at tight end. Howard was targeted seven times in a Week 6 28-22 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, catching six passes for 49 yards and one touchdown. Howard is priced at $5,200 on FanDuel, facing a Chicago Bears defense ranked seventh in DVOA, according to Football Outsiders.

Tampa Bay is a 12.5-point home favorite against the Bears on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 47-point total.