Rob Gronkowski Will Miss Second Straight Game vs. Dolphins

The rib injury that kept Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ tight end Rob Gronkowski out of action in Week 4 will keep him out again on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Adam Schefter confirmed that Gronkowski would be inactive for the second consecutive week.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1446968733457584132

This season, Gronk has been Tom Brady’s safety blanket in the red zone, catching four touchdown passes and 79.2% of targets for 184 yards.

Cameron Brate replaced Gronk in the starting Bucs starting lineup last week against the New England Patriots, playing 64% of the offensive snaps. Brate was targetted six times in the victory, catching two passes for 29 yards. He gets an ideal matchup against the Dolphins, who allow the 23rd-most points to tight ends this season. FanDuel has Brate’s salary listed at an affordable $5,000.

The Bucs escaped with a victory last week, improving their record to 3-1 on the season. The betting market likes their chances to improve to 4-1, as Brady and company are currently priced as -9.5 favorites against the Fins.