Robbie Ray Agrees to Five-Year Deal With Mariners

https://twitter.com/JeffPassan/status/1465414756844638216

Ray took home the Cy Young Award last year with Blue Jays, and he will officially head to Seattle. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that Ray has agreed to a five-year, $115M contract with the Mariners, including an opt-out after the third year.

Ray has always been one of the best strikeout pitchers in baseball, posting a K/9 of at least 11.25 in each of the past six seasons. However, he finally put the rest together in 2021. He cut his walk rate way down — he averaged a career-low 2.42 BB/9 — and he also did a much better job keeping the ball in the ballpark.

It’s also fair to note that Ray got a bit lucky last season. He pitched to a .268 Batting Average on Balls in Play, which was well below his career average. Ray also posted a 90.1% strand rate, and his 3.69 FIP was significantly higher than his 2.84 ERA. He may regress in his first season with the Mariners.

Still, this is a team on the rise. The Mariners have a host of prospects ready to join Ray in the majors, making them a legit sleeper. They’re currently listed at +2800 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.