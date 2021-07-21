Robert Stock Placed on 10-Day IL

https://twitter.com/JustinCToscano/status/1417872619899138048

The injuries continue to pile up for the Mets. They were forced to place both Jacob deGrom and Francisco Lindor on the IL following the All-Star break, and Jose Peraza was placed on the IL on Tuesday. Now, Stock will join them on the IL after suffering a hamstring injury on Tuesday. He strained his hamstring while attempting to beat out a ground ball at first base, and he was unable to return to the mound for the bottom of the second inning. Pitcher Geoff Hartlieb was also optioned on Wednesday, and Nick Tropeano and Travis Blankenhorn have been recalled to the active roster.

With Stock only lasting one inning on Tuesday, the Mets’ bullpen enters Wednesday’s game extremely overworked. They’ve pitched 23 innings over the past three days, so they’ll need some length from starter Marcus Stroman on Wednesday. Even if he doesn’t have his best stuff, expect the Mets to push him as deep as possible. That makes him an interesting pitching option on FanDuel.

The Mets are currently listed as -138 favorites vs. the Reds on FanDuel Sportsbook.