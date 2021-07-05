Robinson Chirinos Signs With Cubs

Chirinos spent the early part of the season rehabbing with the Yankees, and he appeared in 13 games with their Triple-A team. He was productive in those appearances, posting a 156 wRC+, which has allowed him to secure a major league contract with the Cubs. He will be on the Cubs’ active roster for Monday’s game vs. the Phillies, and he’ll give the team a solid backup catching option after losing a host of players to injury. That said, Willson Contreras is one of the best backstops in the league, so expect him to garner most of the playing time.
Chirinos was dreadful while splitting time between the Rangers and Mets last season, but he had previously been a reliable option behind the dish. He posted a wRC+ of at least 102 each year from 2016 through 2019, which is more than acceptable for a catcher.
The Cubs have been in a bit of a tailspin recently, and they’ve dropped 8.5 games behind the red-hot Brewers in the NL Central. Their odds have dropped to just +700 to win the division on FanDuel Sportsbook.
