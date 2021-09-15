Rockets Looking To Trade John Wall

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Houston Rockets and John Wall are looking to part ways for the upcoming season. Both sides agreed to the decision after a discussion about the future of the team.
Wall will attend the team’s training camp, but he will not dress for the games. Allowing him to participate in training camp should help him remain in shape as best as possible until he can latch on with a new team.
At this point, there are no plans to buy him out of his contract with $92 million remaining on his deal.
Houston appears committed to a youth movement after drafting Jalen Green with the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and locking up Christian Wood to a three-year deal worth $41 million.
