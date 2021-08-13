Rockets Will Be Cautious With Jalen Green

If you didn’t get a chance to see the Rockets rookie Jalen Green in the NBA Summer League, the next time you see him might not be until the preseason. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that the Rockets are leaning towards holding Green out of their remaining games due to soreness in his hamstring.
The Rockets have to like what they’ve seen from Green in his three games as he’s averaged 20.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 24 minutes per game. He’s also shown remarkable efficiency, as evidenced by his 51.4% shooting from the floor and 50% shooting behind the three-point line.
The future certainly looks bright for Green and the Rockets, so perhaps their fans will forgive them should they choose to err on the side of caution regarding his hamstring.
