Rodgers and Packers Close to an Agreement

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1419746751452434441

The Rodgers saga appears to be coming to a close. It was reported earlier in the day that Rodgers was open to returning to the Packers this season, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the two sides are now nearing a new deal. The big change to his contract involves more say in his future in 2022 and 2023. The details are still being finalized, but it would likely give him the ability to leave the Packers after this season if he so desires.

With Rodgers seemingly back in the fold, it also opens the door for the Packers to reach out to Davante Adams. He is also reportedly disgruntled with the organization, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Adams is now open to any contract discussions that the Packers would like to have.

Getting Rodgers and Adams in the lineup for 2021-22 would be considered a huge win for the organization. They’ve gone 13-3 each of the past two seasons, and they are expected to contend for the Super Bowl once again. They’re currently listed at +1100 on FanDuel Sportsbook to win Super Bowl LVI.