Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in the Lineup vs. Reds Friday
June 25joecervenkaSportsGrid
The Atlanta Braves will have their leadoff man and superstar outfielder back in the lineup after a two-game absence on Friday night. Ronald Acuna Jr. returns to the top of the batting order and will start in right field when the Braves continue a four-game set in Cincinnati against the Reds. The 23-year-old fantasy juggernaut missed Atlanta’s past two games with back tightness.
The Braves dropped their past two games with Acuna out of the lineup and sit fourth in the National League East, 5.5 games back of the division-leading New York Mets.
With their franchise player back in the lineup, Atlanta is the run line favorite in Cincinnati but slight dogs on the moneyline at -106. The FanDuel Sportsbook has the total set at 11 with Drew Smyly on the mound for the Braves taking on Reds’ starter Vladimir Gutierrez.
