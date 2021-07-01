Ronald Acuna Jr. Late Scratched Thursday

Acuna is dealing with back tightness and will be kept out of the lineup. A regular fixture in the Braves lineup, Acuna has appeared in 73 games, slashing .280/.386/.601 with 22 home runs. He is currently fifth in the majors in home runs, behind Kyle Schwarber, Fernando Tatis Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani. Acuna last played in Wednesday’s 20-2 win over the Mets, going 1-for-5 with a home run.
Ehire Adrianza will take over right field duties for Acuna Thursday and bat leadoff. Priced at $2,000 on FanDuel, Adrianza has appeared in 59 games this season, hitting .250 with a .331 OBP and four home runs.
The Braves face Jacob deGrom Thursday in a tough matchup for the series win. deGrom, the favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award, is 7-2 with a 0.69 ERA, 44.5% K rate and a 0.53 WHIP.
The Braves are 38-41 this season, currently 4.5 games behind the Mets for the lead in the NL East. They are a +900 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.
