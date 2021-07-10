Ronald Acuna Jr. Removed From Game After Crashing Into Wall

Atlanta Braves All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. had to be removed from the Braves game against the Miami Marlins after a scary collision with the wall. Acuna Jr. was chasing down a Jazz Chisholm Jr. fly ball when he appeared to come up limping after jumping to catch the hit, crashing awkwardly into the right-field wall. Adding insult to injury, Chisholm turned the missed catch into an inside-the-park home run.

Acuna Jr. went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run before exiting the game. That gives him hits in 10 of his last 13 games, resulting in 13 runs, seven runs batted in, and four home runs. Whatever the injury is, it could impact Acuna Jr.’s participation in the upcoming All-Star Game, as the extra time could be used to help him get healthy for the second half of the season.

Abraham Almonte replaced Acuna Jr. in the batting order, taking over right field duties. The journeyman outfielder is batting .234 in 95 at-bats.

