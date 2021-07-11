Ronald Acuna out for the season with a total tear of his right ACL

Well, that just crushed the hearts of Braves fans, fantasy owners, and NL East futures wagerists alike, not to mention Acuna himself. It was obvious immediately the talented Braves outfielder was in real trouble after the play. The pain was written all over his face despite trying to walk the injury off. The man who was the third favorite in the NL MVP race was eventually carted off, and an MRI after the 5-4 win in Miami confirmed the worst.
The No. 4 ranked player in most mixed leagues was having another stellar season. Acuna leads the NL with 72 runs, is second with a .990 OPS, third in stolen bases to go along with a top-ten batting average. He was going off at +610 at FanDuel’s Sportsbook to win the MVP, but the injury will solidify the two-man race between Jacob deGrom and Fernando Tatis Jr.
