ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones is ruled out for a Saturday matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Jones was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list before Week 15 and is also recovering from pinky surgery.

In Jones’ absence, expect Leonard Fournette to continue production as the lead back. In a Week 15 win against the Falcons, Fournette rushed for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

Fournette is priced at $7,000 on FanDuel and faces a Lions defense that is allowing the league-worse 27.14 points to opposing running backs this season.

The Buccaneers are a 10-point favorite against the Lions on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 54 total.